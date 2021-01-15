State Updates Economic Forecast for Michigan

The state held another Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference Friday morning.

It gives lawmakers and state leaders a better idea of where the state is financially, a topic that’s been getting plenty of attention during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan is making progress in its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s still a long way to go.

The state now expects a 4.9% drop in general fund revenue for the 2021 fiscal year. That amounts to more than half a billion dollars.

Still, that’s better than the 7.4% drop expected back in August.

School Aid Fund dollars are expected to hold steady with a modest 0.2 % increase.

Combine those two revenues and the state still expects and overall drop of 2%, around a half billion dollars.

Experts say the key to an economic rebound remains effective vaccine distribution as we head into the spring.

“It’s likely that cases that new cases will still be running high by that point, so restriction relaxation will differ by state, but for the nation as a whole, we expect a lot of restrictions to start being eased sometime in March,” said Daniil Manaenkov, Chief U.S. Economist.

There was some mixed news on the jobs front.

Michigan has recovered about 60% of the jobs lost at the start of the pandemic.

But the latest numbers show 11,000 jobs lost in November, before the state’s latest epidemic orders were in full effect.

“The pandemic has been really tough, it’s presented new and unusual challenges in terms of people participating in the economy and the work force, and one discussion we had was part of the reason the unemployment rate has fallen so much, is some people simply not classified as being in the labor force,” said Gabriel Ehrlich, Director, Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics (RSQE), University of Michigan.

The state is seeing more revenue from sales tax from online purchases and federal stimulus packages have helped soften the blow for the current and upcoming fiscal year, but neither of those are guarantees in the coming months.

“If the unemployment rate gets back down to four percent of below four percent, that’s going to draw people into the labor market that might have been discouraged who couldn’t find work,” said Ehrlich.

Michigan’s new fiscal year begins on October 1st.