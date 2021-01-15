State Hosts First Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference of the Year

The state held its first Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference of the year Friday morning.

The conference gave state leaders a picture of what the economy looks like in Michigan.

Economic experts say there is reason to be optimistic about an economic rebound with the vaccine rolling out. That could lead to restrictions being loosened and allow businesses to reopen at greater capacity.

Michigan still lost 11,000 jobs in November and that was before the state’s “Pause to Save Lives” order.

The hospitality and food service industries in the state also continue to struggle.