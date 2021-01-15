Retiring Well: Year-End Review of 2020

Planning your retirement in the middle of economic uncertainty can be stressful and sometimes it can be hard to understand everything a financial planner is trying to go over with you.

Every weekend on 9&10 News we have some extra tools to help you plan on the show Retiring Well.

On each episode they talk about ways to help you get ready for retirement and to protect your financial future.

This week they’ll be talking about the market update and the year-end review of 2020.

Retiring Well is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

You can watch it on 9&10 News at 11:30 Sunday morning.