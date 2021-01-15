Michigan State Police Prepare for Capitol Protestors Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

On the heels of last week’s siege on the U.S. Capitol, federal investigators are looking into online chats that show tension ahead of the inauguration is building.

They are monitoring conversations with unspecific treats at state capitols.

Right now, the Homeland Security Department has not raised the security level in the country.

The Michigan National Guard says their response will be significant, but did not say how many troops will be used.

The state says they’re anticipating an unknown number of demonstrators around the capitol building Sunday.

The soldiers will help protect people, facilities and key infrastructure.

State police, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been preparing for the next week over the last seven to 10 days.

State police will be putting up a six-foot fence on Friday around the Capitol building.

The FBI has opened numerous investigations into the violence the Capitol last week. They believe that number will grow.

If you see something that “just doesn’t seem right”, you can report it at 1-855-MICH-TIP or 911 if it is an emergency. pic.twitter.com/8TwpLtvgPF — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) January 13, 2021



State police expect to have uniformed troopers patrolling the Capitol through mid-February. They’ve also put together a list of eight possible signs of terrorism for you to watch out for.