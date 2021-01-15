Michigan Legislature Cancels Sessions Due to Credible Threats

Out of an abundance of caution and in light of the recent violent protests at the U.S. Capitol, the Michigan Legislature will not meet on Jan. 19-21.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth released the following statement on Friday:

“The Michigan State Police, as well as House and Senate sergeants at arms, have expressed concern over credible threats regarding events scheduled to take place at and around the state Capitol next week. With no votes scheduled on the calendar, we have decided to act in an abundance of caution by not holding session in either the House or the Senate on January 19-21. We hope everyone stays safe and respects the peaceful transition of power, and we hope legislators and staff at the Capitol take time to thank the team of police officers and sergeants who work together to keep us all safe. “As we have said before, the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week was a terrible moment for our country. We must be better than this as a nation, and that begins this week with what will hopefully remain peaceful protests and demonstrations in Washington, D.C., Lansing and around the country.”