Mega Millions, Powerball Reach Staggering Jackpots

Many are hoping for a shot at the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots which have both reached staggering jackpots.

The Powerball is at $640 million, while the Mega Millions has reached $750 million.

Stores have told us they’ve seen an uptick in lotto sales as the jackpots continue to increase.

One Mega Millions player says it is hard to wrap his head around what he could do with that much money.

“Can’t even imagine what I will do. I would help out everyone I could and all that you know. Family, friends oh yeah. I don’t even think you could spend it in your whole entire life,” said Mark Jones, Cadillac Mega Millions Player.

The Mega Millions will draw on Friday night.

The Powerball will draw on Saturday.