Manistee County Native Nominated to Lead FEMA

A Manistee County native has been nominated to part of President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Deanne Criswell currently serves as the commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Department.

If approved, the northern Michigan native will lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Criswell previously worked at FEMA from 2011-2017.

She was previously a member of the Colorado Air National Guard and graduated from Manistee Catholic Central in 1984.