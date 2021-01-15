Healthy Living: Stopping HER2-Positive Breast Cancer in its Tracks

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point their lifetime.

One in four of those diagnosed will have HER2-positive breast cancer. It’s an aggressive form of breast cancer and is more likely to recur than HER2-negative breast cancer.

Now a trial is underway to stop this cancer in its tracks.

Courtney Doyle explains more in Healthy Living.

If you want to learn more or take part in the trial, contact UW Medicine Cancer Vaccine Institute in Seattle at 1-866-932-8588 or cvitrial@medicine.washington.edu