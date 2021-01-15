Guided Snowshoe Hikes with the Little Forks Conservancy in Midland County

The snow is here to stay, and it’s been perfect weather to get out and enjoy it.

If skiing or snowboarding aren’t your thing you can try snowshoeing!

The Little Forks Conservancy in Midland County is hosting two snowshoe hikes this winter at Forestview Natural Area and Riverview Natural Area.

Participants will be able to use the conservancy’s collection of snowshoes. Hikers are also welcome to bring their own snowshoes.

They recommend you dress warmly in layers, wear warm waterproof boots, and bring your own water bottle. The hikes will be limited to 15 participants and will require hikers to wear a mask and follow current COVID-19 regulations.

Current dates are Monday, January 18th at 2 pm at the Forestview Natural Area and Monday, February 15th at 4 pm at the Riverview Natural Area.

