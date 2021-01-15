Grand Traverse County Announce First Mass Vaccination Clinic

The Grand Traverse Health Department jusy announced that the Northwest Michigan College’s Hagerty Center will be home to the county’s first mass vaccination site.

They’ve been able to put this clinics together over the last 10 days.

On Monday they will start seeing their first round of patients to be vaccinated.

The Health Department says for the first week they have 2,000 doses of the vaccine.

So far 23,000 people have expressed a need for it.

The Health Department says they are depending on quicker distribution in order to vaccinate more people per week.

Health Officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, Wendy Hirschenberger, says,” We are hopeful that the supply will start to increase, that we will start to start offering more and more and that we will hit our goals of vaccinating over 3,000 Grand Traverse County residents each week moving forward.”

Vaccinations will be by appointment only through the health department.