Former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator to be Sentenced

The former jail administrator of the Grand Traverse County Jail is back in court Friday afternoon for his sentencing.

In December, Todd Ritter pleaded guilty to several charges including embezzlement and willful neglect of duty during his time as the jail administrator.

In May 2019, Ritter was accused of several things, including have a relationship with former inmates, embezzlement and using his county-issued cell phone for sexual pictures and tests.

In August 2020, Ritter was charged with embezzlement, sex crimes and larceny.

Ritter is appearing before a judge in the 13th Circuit Court this afternoon.

We will have more on Ritter’s sentencing tonight on 9&10 News.