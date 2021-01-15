Former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Sentenced to 16-120 Months

Former Grand Traverse County Jail administrator Todd Ritter has been sentenced to 16-120 months in prison after pleading guilty to several charges.

Ritter, who pleaded guilty pleaded guilty in December to several charges including embezzlement and willful neglect of duty during his time as the jail administrator, appeared before a judge in the 13th Circuit Court Friday afternoon.

In May 2019, Ritter was accused of several things, including have a relationship with former inmates, embezzlement and using his county-issued cell phone for sexual pictures and tests.

In August 2020, Ritter was charged with embezzlement, sex crimes and larceny.

Ritter pleaded guilty to embezzlement by public official, common law offenses and willful neglect of duty.