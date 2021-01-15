For The Community, By The Community Podcast – Giving The Gift Of Life With Teresa Kieffer

Over the past year, we’ve featured some truly incredible nonprofits, and this month we want to feature a truly incredible individual.

In 2014, 9&10 News told you about Teresa Kieffer. A local woman who chose to donate her kidney to a complete stranger. In September she did it again, but this time giving part of her liver to another stranger.

In this month’s For the Community, By the Community Podcast, we hear part of her story as a preview to our upcoming special report where you can hear more from Teresa, her surgeon and a man currently on the kidney transplant waiting list.

See the two part special on 9&10 News at 6 p.m. February 8 and 9.

