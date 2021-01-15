End of an Era: Chef Hermann Sells Businesses in Downtown Cadillac

It’s the end of an era in downtown Cadillac as Chef Hermann sells his businesses.

For 36 years, people from all over the state have been coming to Chef Hermann’s restaurant downtown.

But now Hermann Suhs has decided to sell Hermann’s European Cafe, Olga’s Butcher Shop and Table 212 Wine Bar.

For four years he had been trying to sell but waited until he found the right buyer.

Blackmer Holdings has purchased the properties which will continue to operate under the same name.

Chef Hermann says he is incredibly grateful.

“I want to thank the Cadillac community for 36 and a half years. We’ve been here and supporting me the way they have supported us me and my wife. I have to tell you I’m forever grateful for that the kindness that I’ve been shown,” said Chef Hermann.

Chef Hermann will stay on as a consultant for the next year.