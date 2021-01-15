Cadillac Man Charged with Arson, Breaking and Entering of Old School Building

A 19-year-old has been charged with arson after a fire at an old Cadillac school in 2019.

Levi Oung is charged with one count of third degree arson and one count of breaking and entering with intent to commit arson.

The fire took place in Oct. 2019 at the old McKinley Elementary School building in Cadillac. The building has not been used for several years.

The fire was contained to one wing, but there was smoke damage and one classroom was badly damaged.

Oung is back in court later this month.