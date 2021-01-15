Biden to Lay Out Mass Vaccination Plans for US

President-elect Joe Biden says he will lay out his COVID-19 vaccination plan Friday.

His goal is to have 100 million shots administered by the end of his first 100 days as president.

Thursday night, Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion Rescue and Recovery plan to combat the pandemic.

$400 billion will go towards vaccinating Americans faster and reopening schools.

Biden’s plan also includes another $1,400 on top of the $600 already sent out and aid to small businesses and local governments.

”$2,000 is going to go a long way to ease that pain,” Biden said. “During this pandemic, millions of Americans, through no fault of their own, have lost the dignity and respect that comes with a job and a paycheck.”

Biden says he also plans to extend nationwide restrictions on home evictions.