Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Marley & Lucy Lu From Cherryland Humane Society

Marley

Marley is a lovable girl who enjoys relaxing on the couch and watching movies. She can be described as a sleeper and a snuggle-bug and would do best in a quiet home. Marley is also looking for a pet-parent that she can hang out with the majority of the day. Slow and easy is her cup of tea. Click here to learn how you can adopt Marley, or view more adoptable dogs.

Lucy Lu

Lucy Lu is an easy-going lady that can be quite timid at first, but with a little patience, she’ll warm right up to you. She also prefers a household that is quiet and she can relax. To learn more about Lucy Lu and other adoptable cats, click here.

Click here to fill out an adoption application with Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City