What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: The Enchanted Trail, Skiable Feast, Fire & Ice Wine Dinner

By now, you may be itching to get out of the house but are still worried about the spread of COVID-19.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has a list of fun and safe activities.

The Enchanted Trail at Boyne Highlands Resort

Harbor Springs’ Boyne Highlands Resort has opened a new winter attraction: The Enchanted Trail.

The trail totals two miles and takes you through a winter wonderland filled with hundreds of twinkling lights, plus a stop at a beautiful yurt for s’mores, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

You can walk or rent snowshoes for the trail.

The Enchanted Trail is open on weekends and holidays with departures from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made online at the Boyne Highlands website.

Skiable Feast at Treetops Resort

Treetops Resort in Gaylord invites you to a day of cross country skiing through beautiful trails in Northern Michigan while enjoying gourmet food and beverage stations along the way.

This “Skiable Feast” is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, and will take you on a 6-kilometer cross country ski excursion.

You get to travel at your own pace and stops at five food and beverage stations along the route.

It’s a gourmet adventure for all skill levels.

Treetops will also be holding Skiable Feasts in February and March.

Fire & Ice Wine Dinner at Chateau Chantal

Traverse City’s Chateau Chantal is planning to hold their fourth annual Fire & Ice Wine Dinner on Jan. 23 and Jan. 30.

Each course of the dinner will pair with a wine hand-selected by Chateau Chantal’s vintner, including three Ice wine products.

Reservations for the four-hour event need to be made at least a day in advance through Chateau Chantal’s website, where you can also find information on the safety procedures they currently have in place.