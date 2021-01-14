Survey Suggests Some Americans Plan to Splurge After Getting Vaccinated

Some Americans are planning on a big splurge when they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s according to a small survey by LendingTree. The personal financial site surveyed more than 1,200 Americans online last month.

82% of them say they plan to celebrate after they get vaccinated.

Some say they were planning a fancy dinner while others were hoping to take a vacation.

But not everyone was ready to spend more to celebrate what they hope is a turning point in the pandemic. 15% of the people surveyed do not believe they will ever feel financially secure again.