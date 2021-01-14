Sault Ste. Marie Looks to Fill Local Government Position

Over a year ago, the manger of the wastewater treatment plant in Sault Ste. Marie retired, and the city hasn’t been able to fill the position since.

The plant is responsible for taking all of the sewage, cleaning it out, and disposing it in the river. City Manager Brian Chapman says they’ve been looking for a while, but nobody seems to want the job. “We’re kind of a remote community and people just don’t want to make that commitment to the U.P. so it’s tough,” he said.

Chapman said they’ve sent out three or four recruitments, but they haven’t received any applications. He explained there isn’t a lot of interest from the public on working for local government right now. “It’s a tough recruiting world right now for local government,” he said. “People don’t want to work in local governments. It’s a tough job. We’re constantly criticized. Funding is difficult, so it’s hard to get something done so a lot of people aren’t seeking out public sector jobs.”

The requirements needed to apply could also be keeping people away. “The plant is licensed at a “B” so the manager has to be licensed at a “B” and the license is through the state of Michigan, and there’s only so many “B” licenses or so many applicants in the state of Michigan that are licensed as a “B”, so it’s tough to try and recruit somebody up in Sault Ste. Marie for that,” said Chapman.

The city currently has an interim manager, but Chapman said it’s not a long term solution. Those interested in applying can visit the city’s website.