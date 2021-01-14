Psychologists Say Society has Become Desensitized to Major Events

Isolation, Depression, Anxiety Could Have Lasting Effect on Children

From the riots at the capitol building, impeachment, to the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer – psychologists are saying people have become desensitized to major events.

“There’s a lot of isolating, we’re seeing increases in anxiety and depression,” says Jill Farley, a clinical social worker for Life Skills Psychological Services in Cadillac

Farley says that the constant stress people experienced in 2020 has caused society to desensitize major events in 2021:

“For myself included, I couldn’t wait to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021. Just that feeling of rebirth, maybe things will get better and will change, and I think that’s kind of been a commonality with a lot of the clients I’ve seen.”

Farley says adults aren’t the only one’s feeling this way:

“What we know is that when adults are experiencing that it certainly trickles down to those babies, those kiddos.”

Stephanie Patrzik, a school resource counselor for Grand Traverse Academy says she’s seeing an increase in aggression from children.

“We see some of this in our students, increase in stress, increase in anxiety, aggressive behavior. We can see it on tv and the things we’re being shown. People are not feeling well, they’re not doing well and they’re really struggling,” says Patrzik.

Patrzik encourages parents look for signs of mood changes and reach out for support:

“A lot of what is happening in the world today is causing a traumatic impact on children, adults, and that can have a lifetime consequence, if we don’t help children process that and learn to be resilient.”

Farley says staying in contact with family and friends is great way to stay in check:

“I see an end to all of this, hopeful thinking, wishful thinking, I see it happening. I just want people to stay well and stay connected.”