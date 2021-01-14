President-Elect Biden Picks Gov. Whitmer for DNC Vice Chair

President-elect Joe Biden announced who he wants leading the Democratic National Committee while he’s president and there’s a Michigan connection.

Biden chose Governor Gretchen Whitmer to be a vice chair of the DNC.

He said Whitmer and his other picks are battle tested and ready to get the job of getting Democrats elected done.

Biden’s pick for chairman of the DNC is Jaime Harrison.

He ran for the Senate in South Carolina against Lindsay Graham.

Whitmer, Harrison, and the other DNC officers still need to be voted on by DNC members but with Biden’s approval it’s all but inevitable.