NMCAA Host Free Virtual Workshops on Budgeting, First Time Homebuyers

Starting a budget can be tough especially if you have no idea how to start.

Similarly, navigating the housing market as a first time buyer is equally difficult.

That’s why the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency (NMCAA) has created free virtual workshops for both.

The money management course and homebuyer education are both offered various days and times each month. Both classes are open to anyone with any background and of any age.

To learn more about the NCMAA workshops, click here.

To learn more about the other services NCMAA offers, click here.