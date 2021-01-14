MTM On The Road: Try Out Over 300 Options of Games at Tabletop Underground

It’s game on at Tabletop Underground in Traverse City!

They have over 300 options of games for you to play from board games to card games and so much more.

Usually you can stop inside their gaming space to play with a group of friends but right now they’re offering guests to “try before they buy”.

You can rent out a game or two and either buy or try out some others!

These games are a great way to have some competitive fun with friends and family.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are trying out some of the many games they offer and giving us more details on how you can rent some out!