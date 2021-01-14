Michigan’s Former Health Director Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Flint Water Crisis

Another leader in former Gov. Snyder’s administration is officially facing charges for the Flint water crisis.

Michigan’s former health director, Nick Lyon, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of nine people with Legionnaires’ disease.

Lyon pleaded not guilty.

This comes as former Gov. Rick Snyder faces misdemeanor charges for willful neglect of duty.

The Flint Water Prosecution Team is set to announce its findings at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. 9&10 News is livestreaming the announcement on our Facebook page and 9&10 News Plus on the VUit app.

The investigation into how resident’s tap water became tainted by lead has been ongoing since Flint started using the Flint River for water in 2014.

Some health experts say there wasn’t enough chlorine being used during the water treatment process, which could have controlled the bacteria that leads to Legionnaires’ disease. At least 90 cases of Legionnaires’ have been attributed to the Flint water crisis, including 12 deaths.