Michigan Officials Report New 2,698 COVID-19 Cases, 139 Deaths
Michigan health officials are reporting 2,698 new cases of the coronavirus and 139 additional COVID-19 deaths.
Michigan has now had 531,004 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 13,672 COVID-19 deaths.
The deaths announced on Thursday include 107 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
As of January 8, 415,079 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.
The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).
For the latest coronavirus news, vaccine information and additional resources, click here.
