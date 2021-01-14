Michigan Officials Report New 2,698 COVID-19 Cases, 139 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 2,698 new cases of the coronavirus and 139 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 531,004 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 13,672 COVID-19 deaths.

The deaths announced on Thursday include 107 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

As of January 8, 415,079 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

