Married in the Mitten: ‘Zoom’ing into Matrimony with the Help from Fox & Fern Events

Back in 2011, I walked down the aisle with my best friend after a year and a half of painful planning, stressful decisions, and family arguments. Many of which ranged from choosing a venue to a cake topper. And, yes, our wedding almost ended after an argument about a cake topper. In all of the chaos – we forgot the most important thing – the wedding was for us and for us only.

Unfortunately, the wedding problems I had suffered in the past are no match for modern-day brides and grooms – but they do have one easy decision – they are now doing all of the festivities for themselves. Wedding and event planner, Meaghan Kenney has helped numerous couples get hitched in 2020 with the mindset of focusing on what the bride and groom want for their special day – even if that meant ‘zoom’ing into matrimony’.

“We had a couple, Julie & Rob, they’re the best people,” said Kenney. “They had a 200 person guest list… and they had to cut it down to 20. They used their original venue, they set up an awesome Zoom station. They had guests from 50 different households watching”.

Kenney is the owner of Fox & Fern Events, and has helped plan many beautiful weddings small and large, but Zoom ceremonies were something that was new to her. Luckily, Kenney was able to put the plans into action with the assistance of her wonderful couples.

“It made it really intimate and special and there were so many things that they may not have done with the larger group just because of budget or because it really wouldn’t have read the same way”.

Doing a virtual wedding may not be every bride and groom’s desire, but for those who are looking for a safe and intimate way to include everyone on their guest list, it is a great option.

“Everyone was just cheering and laughing along with the situation, and then afterward, the couple set aside some time to talk to everyone on zoom”.

With the help of Kenney and her team, couples like Mike and Tracy, and Julia and Rob were able to find something that worked for them. But, most importantly they made the wedding about

themselves. This is one of the few good things to come out of this pandemic, is that we are concentrating on what matters most. It’s not the cake, the venue, and the food, it’s about love.

For help with planning your special day contact Meahgan Kenney at Fox & Fern Events, or Stacy Horn at Juniper + Lace Events.

Photos from Mike and Tracy’s wedding provided by Courtney Kent Photography.

Photos from Julia and Rob’s wedding provided by Miles & Sarah Photography.