Lawmakers Want to Award Capitol Police Officer Congressional Gold Medal for Heroism During Riots

Several members of congress want to award the Congressional Gold Medal to a U.S. Capitol Police Officer who kept rioters out of the Senate Chambers last week.

Officer Eugene Goodman lured them away from the unguarded chambers while lawmakers were debating an objection to Arizona’s Electoral College vote count.

The bill says Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the U.S. Senate and his actions saved lives and defended democracy.

The bipartisan bill was introduced by Representatives Charlie Crist of Florida, Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri and Nancy Mace of South Carolina.