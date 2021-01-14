Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Seen Flashing White Power Signs, Singing Proud Boys Anthem

The Illinois teen accused of going to a Wisconsin community to shoot people during civil unrest has now been seen flashing white power signs.

Prosecutors want to change Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond agreement after the signs were seen at a bar.

Also, within minutes of arriving at the bar, he was reportedly serenaded by five men singing a song known to be the anthem of the Proud Boys white supremacist group.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer.

He was released from jail on a $2 million bond and the agreement doesn’t restrict him from being in a bar, drinking alcohol, or being with known members of white supremacist groups.

In Wisconsin, it’s legal to drink alcohol if you are with a parent and over 18.

Prosecutors want him to not be able to drink alcohol, not to be allowed anywhere where alcohol is served, and be prohibited from making any public displays associated with white power or white supremacy.