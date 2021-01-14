Investigation into Lawmakers Giving Rioters Tours a Day Before the Riot

A key House Democrat has opened an investigation into lawmakers who may have led tours for would-be rioters just one day before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan spearheaded the move but has since handed it over to other authorities.

Ryan will not give out any names until information can be verified.

He is also leading a probe into how Capitol police handled the riots.

More than 30 lawmakers have signed a letter asking for an investigation into those claims.