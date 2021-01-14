Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Resigns Two Weeks After Taking Office

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is resigning.

Jonathan Fahey’s resignation comes only weeks after he assumed the post and it’s not clear what prompted his departure.

The deputy director, Tae Johnson, will fill the role as acting director for now.

Fahey’s exit is the latest in a string of leadership changes at the Department of Homeland Security.

Last month, Fahey’s predecessor, Tony Pham, departed after holding the post since August.

DHS has seen consistent turnover in leadership over the past four years.