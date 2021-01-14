HUNT Drug Team: 6 People Face Drug Charges in Alpena Co.

And the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team says it has already been a busy month for them.

The HUNT drug team says it arrested six people in Alpena County for drug related charges spanning from selling meth, fentanyl, heroin and other charges.

The tipping point for some of the arrests started with a traffic stop on Jan. 5 in Alpena Township. HUNT says the passenger allegedly intended to deliver meth to a local residence identified as a “possible drug house.” Three people face drug charges.

HUNT detectives arrested two others in a separate incident after months of investigating. They also face drug charges.

And another Alpena resident was arrested on Jan. 6.

HUNT says each of these cases are similar to the drugs being funneled into the area from southeast Michigan.