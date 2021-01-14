Former Gov. Snyder, Eight Others, Charged in Flint Water Crisis

For the first time since the Flint Water Crisis began, former Governor Rick Snyder is facing charges for his role in the disaster.

The state Solicitor General and Special Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Snyder and eight other former government officials Thursday morning in Genesee County.

The investigation into how resident’s tap water became tainted by lead has been ongoing after Flint started using the Flint River for water in 2014.

Some health experts say there wasn’t enough chlorine being used during the water treatment process, which could have controlled the bacteria that leads to Legionnaires’ disease. At least 90 cases of Legionnaires’ have been attributed to the Flint water crisis, including 12 deaths.

The state settled civil lawsuits for more than $600 million but nobody has been convicted criminally.

For many this has been a long time coming, calling for consequences for those they say were responsible.

“Nobody, no matter how powerful or well-connected, is above accountability when they commit a crime,” said Fadwa Hammoud, the state’s solicitor general.

Charges were originally brought against officials by former Attorney General Bill Schuette but in 2019, now Attorney General Dana Nessel dropped the charges and began a new investigation, this time including Snyder.

“Based on the evidence we charged because we believe his willful neglect of duty amounted to a crime,” said Hammoud.

The full list of charges range from perjury to involuntary manslaughter. The nine officials range from Snyder to Flint city officials.

Jarrod Agen – Former Director of Communications and Former Chief of Staff, Executive Office of Gov. Rick Snyder One count of perjury – a 15-year felony

– Former Director of Communications and Former Chief of Staff, Executive Office of Gov. Rick Snyder Gerald Ambrose – Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Four counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

– Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Richard Baird – Former Transformation Manager and Senior Adviser, Executive Office of Gov. Snyder One count of perjury – a 15-year felony One count of official misconduct in office – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of obstruction of justice – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of extortion – a 20-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

– Former Transformation Manager and Senior Adviser, Executive Office of Gov. Snyder Howard Croft – Former Director of the City of Flint Department of Public Works Two counts of willful neglect of duty – each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

– Former Director of the City of Flint Department of Public Works Darnell Earley – Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Three counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

– Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Nicolas Lyon – Former Director, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

– Former Director, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nancy Peeler – Current Early Childhood Health Section Manager, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

– Current Early Childhood Health Section Manager, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Richard Snyder – Former Governor of Michigan Two counts of willful neglect of duty – each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

– Former Governor of Michigan Eden Wells – Former Chief Medical Executive, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine Two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

– Former Chief Medical Executive, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

“These cases are charged just like any other cases charged in my office,” said Worthy, Wayne County prosecutor, “They are charged when we can prove cases beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Lyon and others were included in the former charges but this time is the first time Snyder has been held criminally responsible.

“It goes far beyond just failing to supervise or someone making a mistake on your staff,” said Worthy.

Everyone charged was arraigned in Genesee County Court Tuesday morning and will have their next court appearance is next week.

All nine plead not guilty to their charges.