Crawford Co. Human Trafficking Case Sentences Man to 25 Years in Prison

An update on a human trafficking case out of Crawford County: one of the men involved has learned his punishment.

A judge sentenced James Jarrell Thursday morning to at least 25 years in prison. He was found guilty of sex crimes and unlawful imprisonment back in November.

Jarrell was arrested last January after state police arrested a woman for stealing a car.

She told troopers she escaped from a home in Crawford County where she was forced to clean and perform acts of prostitution.