Court Honors Grand Traverse Co. Residents for Years of Service

Local officials honored two long-time Traverse City area public servants – in a virtual award ceremony Thursday afternoon.

The Robert P. Griffin Award recognizes those who make a significant impact on the local 86th District Court, and the community. Awards are named after Judge Robert Griffin who served 30 years in public service, including as a Congressman and a U.S. Senator, before serving on the Michigan Supreme Court. The Hall of Justice in Grand Traverse County is named in his honor.

This year, the presentation honored 2020 recipient Sonny Wheelock and the 2019 winner Tina Lehn.

Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg says Lehn’s “dedication to doing her job never waned. As Judge Stepka pointed out she’s been doing public service longer than Judge Griffin.”

Former prosecutor and now 86th District Court Judge Bob Cooney says of Wheelock, “Sonny was one of, if not the longest serving County Commissioner, two decades. He probably attended more county board or committee meetings than any person alive. That alone deserves an award.”

Wheelock just completed his final term with the Grand Traverse County Commissioners and was a volunteer firefighter.

Lehn worked in District Court for more than 35 years and now works for the prosecutor’s office. Judge Michael Stepka says Lehn is a mentor and teacher with a legacy of public service.