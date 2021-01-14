City of McBain Receives Grants, Loans to Start Water Project

People in McBain can expect a visit from the city soon to talk about their water pipes.

The city is about to begin a big water project thanks to a few grants and loans.

They plan to replace water mains, update the water tower, add an iron filtration plant, and replace lead and copper service lines.

Each home or business within the city will get a visit from a local Department of Public Works employee to check for galvanized or lead goose necks where the water line enters the home.

If they’d like the city to pay for and replace them they’ll have to sign an agreement.

“Some of our water main is from 1945 so that’s why we want to get that out of service. This was a great opportunity for the funding with the USDA and the states drinking water revolving fund to basically give us 80% of a new water system for the residents,” said Joey Roberts, Mayor of McBain.

The project will begin early this spring.