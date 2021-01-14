Cherryland Humane Society Rescues Get Photoshoot to Boost Adoption

Two Traverse City photographers are donating their time and skills in order to help local shelter animals find homes.

The Cherryland Humane Society says since COVID-19 they’ve been allowing adoption visits by appointment only.

Because of this, they aren’t seeing as many people in to express interest in adoption.

Now, they rely on their website to show the public their animals.

Since these photos are what brings people in, one local couple, Charrisa and Aaron O’Maley, wanted to lend their time to make sure each animal had their own glamor shot.

Charrisa O’Maley says, “Their photos are really their voice right now and we have such a profound respect for all the hard work that the shelter volunteers and their volunteers put into it. So, we just thought this could be out small contribution to try to get these animals homes.”

They hope to have these photos posted to the Cherryland website within the next few weeks.