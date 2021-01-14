Broomstack in Maple City Seeks Employees Before Reopening

Since the first shutdown Broomstack kitchen and tap house has had to let go of half of their employees.

Now that they might be able to open at the end of this month they’re looking for extra employees to give a helping hand.

Managing partner of Broomstack, Alfiero Silveri says, “The initial shutdown we kept our staff on for about the first two weeks and then as we couldn’t give them hours we had to cut back more. After the second shutdown, we’re pretty much down to a bare minimum staff.”

They are now worried about exhausting the staff they still have.

Silveri says, “We had about 18-22 [employees] and now we’re rocking with about 5 or 6 and that’s generous. Some days it’s just three of us working.”

Silveri says with dine-in restrictions being lifted February 1st, they aren’t sure if they’ll be able to find enough people to work.

“People are nervous. If they’re on unemployment do they come off and work at a new job and not make the income they need. So it’s a really risk for them and it makes it harder for us,” Silveri said.

He says he doesn’t blame applicants for being hesitant.

“It’s difficult because we don’t know what we’re going to be able to offer them, when we’ll actually be open and what the hours will look like then,” Silver says.

Now, he’s taking matter into his own hands to find people willing to work.

Silveri says, “I know enough people in the industry that I’m reaching out personally to people I know that aren’t working. Sometimes I see them on Facebook and I’ll reach out to them and we’ve had some success that way.”

Broomstack says they are pushing to bring as many new hires on as they can.