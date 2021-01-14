Bond Reduced for Man Charged in Plot to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer

We have an update this afternoon on one of the men charged in the plot to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Whitmer.

Eric Molitor was in court for a bond hearing Wednesday in Antrim County.

He’s charged with terrorist acts and weapons charges for what the attorney general says was his role in the plot.

At the bond hearing Wednesday, Molitor’s bond was reduced from 10% of $250,000 to 10% of $100,000.

Molitor, along with Shawn Fix, and Michael and William Null, are all due back in court next month for a preliminary exam.

Another man accused in the plot, Barry Croft, made his first court appearance Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids.