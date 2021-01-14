9 Snyder Administration Leaders Indicted on Criminal Charges for Flint Water Crisis

Former Gov. Rick Snyder and several other Flint water crisis leaders are being charged for their roles in the 2014 crisis.

Snyder faces two charges of willful neglect of duty while in office. He’s facing jail time and fines if convicted.

Among the others facing charges are former state Health Director Nick Lyon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Eden Wells, both facing nine charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Many of those charged this time were named in previous charges that were dropped. But this is the first time former Gov. Snyder has been charged for his role.

Michigan’s Attorney General says the defendants turned themselves in and were arraigned in court Thursday.

The next hearings for the cases are scheduled for next week. Below is a list from Michigan’s attorney general of the charges each official and former official is facing.

The investigation into how resident’s tap water became tainted by lead has been ongoing after Flint started using the Flint River for water in 2014.

Some health experts say there wasn’t enough chlorine being used during the water treatment process, which could have controlled the bacteria that leads to Legionnaires’ disease. At least 90 cases of Legionnaires’ have been attributed to the Flint water crisis, including 12 deaths.