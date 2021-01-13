YouTube Bans President Trump’s Channel

YouTube is the latest online platform to take action against President Donald Trump.

The president’s YouTube channel has been banned for at least one week, but YouTube could extend that ban.

YouTube says the president’s latest video earned a strike for incited violence. That video has since been removed.

For now, President Trump’s channel cannot upload new videos and comments on existing videos are disabled.

YouTube says it will revisit its decision to ban the president’s channel in a week.