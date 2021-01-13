Wellness Wednesday: Starting (and Sticking) to Your Plan to Eat Healthier in 2021

So many of us are intending on eating healthier in 2021.

It’s one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions every year, but how do you go about it?

It can be tricky.

“The track record for successful dieting and keeping a significant amount of weight off is like 5%, so it’s very discouraging,” said Munson Healthcare dietician Laura McCain.

But McCain says it’s not impossible, it just takes dedication and finding the right plan for you.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with McCain on her tips and tricks to sticking with your healthy eating plan in 2021. Watch the video above to see their conversation.

To learn more about Munson Healthcare, click here.