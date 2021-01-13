WATCH: Flint Water Prosecution Team to Announce Findings in Investigation on Thursday

The Flint Water Prosecution Team will announce the outcome of the state’s criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis on Thursday.

The crisis began in 2014 when the source of the impoverished city’s water supply was switched to save money.

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and others are expected to be charged after a recent investigation of the Flint water crisis.

The Associated Press is reporting that the Michigan attorney general’s office has informed defense lawyers about indictments in Flint and to prepare for court appearances soon.

We will be streaming the announcement on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on our Facebook page and on 9&10 News Plus on VUit.