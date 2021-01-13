U.S. House Votes to Impeach President Trump for 2nd Time

A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives have voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

Voting in the House was still underway late Wednesday afternoon.

President Trump is the third U.S. president to be impeached and the first to be impeached twice. President Trump was first impeached by the U.S. House in December 2019.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not reconvene the Senate this week.

A spokesperson for McConnell informed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s staff that McConnell will not use special powers to call an emergency session, meaning the Senate will most likely not meet until Tuesday, Jan. 19, one day prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration.