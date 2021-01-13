Traverse City Dance Studio Asks Local Officials, Governor To Reopen

With schools back in session, and even sports teams playing, there’s still one after-school activity that’s been asked to stay closed—dance studios.

“We are at our wit’s end,” said Sue Buck, co-owner of Dance Arts Academy in Traverse City. “We are noticing school programs going back, sports going back. Once again, the arts are overlooked.”

The studio has been closed since March. According to the state of Michigan, they’re categorized with group fitness classes, which are not allowed to operate.

“Not being able to see my friends face to face in dance I think made it really hard for me to have the motivation,” said Eirwen Moshier, a senior dancer at DAA. “I’ve always loved to dance, but when I’m dancing in a small box in my basement, it’s really hard.”

DAA wrote a letter to local and state government officials to lay out their plan to reopen.

“We have been diligent with what we have done,” said Buck. “We’ve closed our lobby, we’ve closed our dressing rooms, parents are not allowed in.”

Each dance studio is taped off with symmetrical squares the students would be dancing in to keep their distance.

“They go in their own designated spot,” said Buck.

DAA has transitioned their dance classes to Zoom lessons online. Instructors are also offering one on one private lessons to local students at the studio.

Still, they want to bring students back even if it’s just for socially distanced classes.

“We want our kids to be able to come in and to reengage and to be able to train like that again,” said Buck.