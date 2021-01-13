Table Health: Vegetables for Protein & Calcium and Focusing on Lifestyle Changes Instead of Diets

A new year means a new focus when it comes to our health and that might be losing weight or trying to maintain a healthy weight. That’s why Table Health in Traverse City provides webinars and one on one coaching and a functional medicine approach to help people find what works best for them.

Registered dietician, Carol Bell, talks about what fruits and vegetables are best for losing weight and also maintaining protein, calcium, and a variety of vitamins in our daily meals. She walks us through simple recipes we make right at home and talks about lifestyle changes over fad diets.

To see Carol’s advice and what vegetables are best for your protein, calcium, and vitamin intake check out the video posted above.

For a direct link to Table Health in Traverse City including their upcoming webinars and contacting their staff, click here.