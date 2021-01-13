New Restrictions Allow Indoor Group Fitness, Contactless Sports

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now allowing group fitness classes and no contact sports to resume.

Social distancing and masks are still required inside of those facilities.

The Governor says these restrictions are being rolled back because cases in the state are currently at a plateau.

Owner of Northport Fitness in Northport, Jeannette Egeler, says she runs most of her exercise classes for those that are older, because of that she also travels to different facilities to hold classes.

Now, she says it will be a little while until facilities, and those participating, will feel safe to return.

Egeler says, “Some of them are just not coming out, not until they get completely vaccinated. I’m going to promote them and see what I can get started… because the other facilities, I’ll have to get their okay first.”

The new order allows for group activity and contactless sports starting Saturday, January 16th and last until January 31st.