MTM On The Road: Sklarczyk Seed Farm Ships Seed Potatoes All Over the World

We all know and love Lay’s Potato Chips but did you know the seed potatoes used to make that delicious snack are produced in Northern Michigan?

Sklarczyk Seed Farm in Johannesburg produces high quality mini tubers, using sustainable practices.

They’ve been producing seed potatoes since 1942 and they continue to be owned by family.

The farm has perfected their way of producing seed potatoes.

They cut the plantlets, grow them in hydroponic greenhouses and sort the fully grown potatoes for processing.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are at the farm, showing us the full production.