MSP Searching for Wisconsin Man who Rammed Patrol Car, Sending Trooper to Hospital

The Michigan State Police are looking for a Wisconsin man who hit a patrol car Wednesday morning, sending the trooper to the hospital.

Troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post were assisting the Seventh District Fugitive Team in locating a man wanted for stealing a green Dodge pickup truck.

The suspect is identified as 36-year-old Jonah Vaughn from Wisconsin.

Troopers located the pickup on Maple Street in McBain just after 11 Wednesday morning in McBain.

Vaughn was asked to exit the vehicle and that’s when he rammed the truck into the MSP patrol car, taking off.

The trooper was taken to Cadillac hospital with minor injuries.

The truck was later discovered abandoned on 4th street in Marion.

“They’re looking the area now for the suspect who is still at large, he is not considered to be armed and dangerous,” says Lt Derrick Carroll, information officer for MSP Seventh District. “There is no lockdown going on at this time. We are unsure of his exact location, we have several units in the area, we have K-9 in the area and we are actively searching for him.”

Vaughn is believed to be in the Harrison area.

Anyone having information to his whereabouts or sees him is asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 800-824-7053.