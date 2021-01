Michigan State Police Investigating Shooting in Montcalm County

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left two women hurt in Montcalm County.

State police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Ann and Janet Streets in Evergreen Township.

Troopers say one woman is in critical condition and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

State police do say a person of interest has been detained and there is no threat to the public.